Odisha workers held captive in Thailand send video to parents describing plight, seek government help

KENDRAPARA : As many as 12 workers of Kendrapara district and its nearby areas have been held captive by their employer in Bang Bua Thong, Thailand.

The matter came to light when the workers sent a video to their parents describing their plight in Thailand. The workers have been kept captive at Saanvi Veneer And Plywood Co Ltd in Bang Bua Thong district in Nonthaburi, Thailand. The workers alleged they were being tortured physically and mentally by their employer.

“We were sent to Thailand last year by a labour contractor Debendra Singh, who assured us good jobs with handsome salaries. However, we are engaged in the plywood factory and forced to work over 12 hours a day without any salary. We are given food once a day and beaten up if we demand more food,” said Sanjay Mallick (28) of Sikudi village in Rajkanika block in the video message.

Similarly, Sanatan Rout (29) of Panchupali village said, “Our families back home are worried. We just want the government to arrange a flight for us to leave Thailand. All our earnings are exhausted and getting through each day is an ordeal.”

The workers’ parents met officials of the Labour department on Saturday and appealed to them to save their children. They stated each of the youth had paid Rs 1 lakh for moving to Thailand and the agent had promised them a salary of Rs 40,000 per month.

“We were told that we would work eight hours, but we are working 12 to 14 hours a day. We contacted our agents in India and told them that we could not tolerate the torture anymore. But they did not pay any heed to our pleas”, said Ashok Sethi (32) of Panchupali village. Sanjay Palei (32) of Sikudi said he sold his land to arrange funds for a better job abroad. “Our agent arranged our trip to Thailand on a three-month-long tourist visa. After the end of the visa period, Thailand police are looking for us. The owner of the company confiscated our passports and we are in deep trouble,” he said.

The stranded workers have also appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to help them return to their villages. Some of the family members of the stranded workers complained to the Rajkanika police station on Sunday against the plywood company and Singh. “Acting on the FIR, police are investigating the case”, said Rajkanika IIC Dilip Kumar Dhal.

Divisional labour commissioner of Kendrapara Pradeep Mohanty said, “After knowing about the matter, we informed the state Labour department to take proper action to help the workers return to their villages.”