Rain affected Odisha's Malkangiri limping back to normalcy

MALKANGIRI: Road communication between Malkangiri and Jeypore was restored on Sunday after rainwater receded from Pangam bridge.

Rainwater was flowing two to three feet over the low-lying bridge. Similarly, communication with Sukma in Chhattisgarh was restored after rainwater receded from Chalanguda. However, inter-state communication between Malkangiri, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained disrupted for the third day due to rainwater flowing over low-lying bridges at Kangrukonda, Potteru, MV-90 and MV-96 on NH-326.

Floodwater has hit road connectivity between Malkangiri, Kalimela and Motu on NH-326. The communication between Kalimela and Podia is also affected due to floodwater over the bridge near Kalimela Kanyashram. Collector Sachin Pawar said the intensity of rain decreased on Saturday night but increased again from 9.00 am on the day. The administration is ready to meet with any eventuality, with officials monitoring the situation closely. He urged people not to panic while assuring all primary and community health centres are stocked with medicines including anti-venom vaccines and medical teams are on the field to meet with exigencies.

Pawar further stated the administration is working tirelessly to abide by the special relief commissioner’s direction to ensure no loss of life. A total of 121 families have been evacuated from Malkangiri and Kalimela. While 100 people including 20 children were evacuated from the low-lying riverbank of Balisagar in Malkangiri, 21 from Kalimela were moved to shelter homes where they are being provided cooked food.

Kalimela block development officer Pradeep Kumar Kar said road communication remains disrupted in villages like Alma and Muraliguda under Motu tehsil as rainwater is flowing over the bridges. Evacuation is not necessary as of now as backwater has not yet entered the villages. Teams have been deployed to evacuate people from Motu, Alma, Muraliguda and Binayakpur villages if needed.

Meanwhile, Saveri river in Motu, a tributary of Godavari river, is in spate due to rise in water level, stated the Lower Godavari division executive engineers’ advisory which said the water level of the river is rising. Malkangiri received an average of 61.97 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours.

District emergency official sources said blockwise rain distribution shows Khairput received the highest rainfall of 100 mm, followed by Mathili at 72.0 mm, Chitrakonda 68.4 mm, Korukonda 60.0, Kalimela 54.3 mm, Podia-50.3 mm and Malkangiri 28.8 mm.