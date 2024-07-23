30 students fall ill after consuming iron tablets in Paradip, Odisha

PARADIP: At least 30 students of a government primary school at Lockpada in Paradip town fell ill allegedly after consuming expired iron tablets on Monday.

Irked over the incident, parents of the students and locals locked the school and detained its headmistress while blaming the administration for supplying expired iron tablets to the institution. Sources said after mid-day meal, the teachers distributed the iron tablets among the 115 students of the school. A few hours later, a few students complained of vomiting, abdominal pain and nausea.

The affected students were rushed to Paradip community health centre for treatment. On hearing the news, parents and locals rushed to the school, staged a protest, and locked the gate. They detained the headmistress and other staff for four hours until police arrived. The headmistress and staff were freed in the afternoon.

Jamuna Pradhan, the parent of a student said her son, who is in Class IV, has been admitted to the local hospital for treatment. “The school staff allegedly provided expired iron tablets to our children, causing them to suffer from stomach ache and nausea. All the guardians are in panic due to such gross negligence and lack of supervision,” she said. Another parent, Achyut Sarkar, claimed the tablets were manufactured in 2019 and expired in 2021.