BJD will not last long, says Odisha MLA Jayanarayan

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra on Monday stirred the political pot in the state, saying, the BJD as a party was on its last legs.

Talking to mediapersons outside the Assembly after the Governor’s address, Mishra said, “It is my prediction that the life of BJD is very short. To return to power, the party needs to survive. I doubt it will last that long.”

Mishra’s statement on BJD came when he was asked if the BJP central leadership was seeking the support of the regional party in Rajya Sabha, where the party is below the majority mark and needs support from friendly parties to get bills passed. Mishra said there was no truth in it. “The media was talking about ‘friendly’ relationship between BJD and BJP when we were in opposition. Now, when we are in power in the state, you are asking the same question,” he said.

On CM Mohan Majhi meeting BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence before the session, Mishra said it was a display of political decency.