Ceiling of CT scan room in Odisha's VIMSAR collapses

SAMBALPUR: A portion of the false ceiling of the CT scan room at VIMSAR, Burla collapsed on Sunday.

The sudden disruption in CT scan service due to the roof collapse has left patients who rely on the government hospital for critical diagnostic services in a lurch. Reportedly, the roof of the CT scan collapsed at around 7 pm, when a patient had just entered the machine. While the ceiling probably collapsed due to seepage of rainwater, the patient escaped the mishap. Though, the hospital authorities swung into action and initiated repair of the roof on Monday morning, but CT scan remains disrupted at the facility.

Superintendent of VIMSAR, Lalmohan Nayak said, “No damage was caused to the machine but it is a difficult task to shift it along with all the wirings, cables and allied equipment. The repair of the roof is underway and efforts are on to resume the service within next 48 hours.”

CT scan is essential for diagnosing a wide range of conditions, including internal injuries, tumours, infections and diseases. They provide detailed images of internal organs, bones and tissues, helping doctors make accurate diagnoses and plan appropriate treatment.