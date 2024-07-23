Kid dies of suspected diphtheria in Rayagada, Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Suspected diphtheria claimed the life of a three-year-old child at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Rayagada on Monday, taking the toll to six in the district.

Sumitra Majhi from Manuspadar village under Kashipur block was suffering from fever and other complications when she was admitted to the DHH earlier on the day with symptoms of diphtheria.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Lalmohan Routroy confirmed the death of the child and stated that Sumitra’s samples had been sent for examination to ascertain the exact cause of her illness.

Dr Mamata Satpathy, pediatrician at the DHH, said Sumitra had symptoms of septicemia. She added that the exact cause of death would only be confirmed after receiving the blood examination report.

Last month, suspected diphtheria outbreak had claimed five lives and affected more than 30 people in Manuspadar village.

Upon learning about the outbreak, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had directed health authorities to urgently investigate the cause of the deaths and prevent further spread of the disease. In response, a health team from the state health directorate, including CDMOs from Kalahandi and Rayagada, conducted house-to-house visits and a comprehensive survey. Samples were collected and sent for laboratory testing, and nearby areas were assessed and vaccinated.

Despite these efforts, the return of the disease has raised concerns. Last month, health teams visited the village and claimed to have implemented necessary measures to contain the outbreak. However, the recent case has led to questions about the effectiveness of those measures.