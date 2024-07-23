New advocate general meets Odisha CM Majhi after assuming office

BHUBANESWAR: The newly-appointed advocate general of the state Pitambar Acharya called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seba Bhavan after assuming charge on Monday.

Congratulating Acharya on his new assignment, Majhi said he was confident that the new advocate general will render valuable service to the state by advising the government on all legal matters to ensure quick delivery of justice to the people.

Expressing gratitude to the chief minister for reposing confidence on him for the constitutional post, Acharya assured that he would discharge his duties without any fear, favour and bias to ensure justice for people of the state. “The basic objective of the Constitution is to provide social, economic and political justice to the people. I will try my best to achieve these objectives,” he said.

He further said that he will work with full dedication to realise the goal of the state government of delivering justice to all sections of the society in a hassle-free manner.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan was present when Acharya met the chief minister.