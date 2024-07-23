Odisha lost two elephants each week this year

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has lost at least 27 elephants in three and half months between April 1 and July 15.

The death of two pachyderms every week is approximately 40 per cent of the total deaths reported in the previous financial year. The state had reported 66 elephant deaths in 2023-24, one of the lowest in the last five years.

This fresh spike in elephant deaths happened during a period when the state was in the midst of elections and a change in government.

Latest statistics reveal that this year’s elephant deaths have been reported from 15 forest and wildlife divisions, with Angul witnessing the highest death of four jumbos during the period. Athagarh, Balasore (wildlife), Baripada, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi North, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Satkosia (wildlife), Similipal North and Similipal South are the other divisions that recorded at least two elephant deaths.

Electrocution continued to be a significant concern as it accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the total deaths - eight out of 27. Two elephants were killed in accidental electrocution while six died due to deliberate electrocution during the three-and-halfmonth period. The deliberate electrocution deaths reported are almost half of the deaths reported in 2023-24 when the number was 13.