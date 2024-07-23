Senior FARD officer arrested for embezzling Rs 1.05 crore in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A senior officer of the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) department who transferred Rs 1.05 crore from office account into his personal bank account has been booked by the state Vigilance.

Basanta Kumar Dash, deputy director of FARD, purchased a plot of land and gold ornaments with the office funds, investigation revealed.

Interestingly, Dash was arrested by Mangalabag police in Cuttack on July 4 for allegedly transferring Rs 29 lakh sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to his personal bank account.

When Vigilance took over the investigation, it found that Dash, the drawing and disbursing officer, had also transferred Rs 1.05 crore to his State Bank of India account in Puri by carrying out eight transactions between May 21 and June 19.

He bought a plot in Bhubaneswar worth Rs 72 lakh and purchased gold ornaments valued at Rs 27 lakh using government funds. Dash made 281 transactions to withdraw Rs 99.37 lakh through ATM, cheques and other means. Interestingly, Dash has been on leave since April 22. He was under vigilance scanner since over a month after he reportedly demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe to provide subsidies to a person who had executed a project of the department, said the sources.

Vigilance registered a case against Dash and searched his premises on Monday. So far, he has been found in possession of two buildings and four plots in Puri, two plots in Bhadrak and one in the capital city, a farmhouse in Pipili and gold ornaments weighing 250 gm.