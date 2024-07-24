Amid ruckus, BJD MLA breaks Speaker’s microphone

BHUBANESWAR: Pandemonium prevailed in the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday over government inaction in the alleged assault of an assistant section officer (ASO) by the son of Governor Raghubar Das with BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo breaking the microphone on the Speaker’s podium.
The incident took place during the afternoon session when BJD and Congress members were in the well of the House protesting the lack of any action against the Governor’s son for assaulting the ASO Baikuntha Pradhan at the Raj Bhavan in Puri on July 7.
Amid the noisy scenes, Sahoo climbed up the Speaker’s podium and broke the microphone. Speaker Surama Padhy immediately adjourned the House for the day at 4.28 pm. The House had witnessed noisy scenes over the issue from the beginning of the question hour after which the Speaker adjourned it twice till 11.30 am and 4 pm.
Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick told mediapersons that the ASO is yet to get justice even after 16 days of the incident. “The BJP came to power on the plank of Odia Asmita, but the government has failed to protect Odia people,” she said and demanded a statement from the chief minister on the matter.She also took on Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan for stating that collector Puri has been asked to investigate the matter and submit his report within 15 days. “Which collector investigates a criminal case. Why is police not investigating it,” she asked.
Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati, meanwhile, alleged that BJD and BJP had entered a pact to create ruckus and adjourn the House so that important issues like unemployment could not be discussed.
Dismissing BJD’s allegation, BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy said the regional party had become intolerant after its humiliating poll defeat. He sought to know what action the then BJD government took against several ministers including Pratap Jena, Dibya Shankar Mishra and Arun Sahoo who were entangled in criminal cases. “The party is also feeling insecure over the achievements of Mohan Majhi government within such a short period of time. The BJP government has successfully accomplished many important things which the BJD could not,” he said.