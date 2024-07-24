Amid ruckus, BJD MLA breaks Speaker’s microphone

BHUBANESWAR: Pandemonium prevailed in the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday over government inaction in the alleged assault of an assistant section officer (ASO) by the son of Governor Raghubar Das with BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo breaking the microphone on the Speaker’s podium.

The incident took place during the afternoon session when BJD and Congress members were in the well of the House protesting the lack of any action against the Governor’s son for assaulting the ASO Baikuntha Pradhan at the Raj Bhavan in Puri on July 7.

Amid the noisy scenes, Sahoo climbed up the Speaker’s podium and broke the microphone. Speaker Surama Padhy immediately adjourned the House for the day at 4.28 pm. The House had witnessed noisy scenes over the issue from the beginning of the question hour after which the Speaker adjourned it twice till 11.30 am and 4 pm.