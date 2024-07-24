Budget 2024: Mixed reactions to new I-T slabs

BHUBANESWAR: The Union Budget 2024-25 evoked mixed reactions from taxpayers and tax analysts in terms of personal and corporate taxation. The middle class that pays both income tax for earnings and GST for spending felt neglected in the budget like always.
Amid expectations from the middle class for relief at the tax front, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the hike in standard deduction for salaried employees from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 and 5 per cent tax for those who are earning Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. The 5 pc slab was applicable for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh annual income group as per old tax regime.
Chartered accountant Gourav Lal said the hike in standard deduction is a small but positive step for the salaried taxpayers. The changes in the new tax slab will save taxes of Rs 17,500, which will be helpful for the individuals in the lower income bracket, he said.
An HR professional Sanjay Mohapatra said people, mostly from the middle class, are forced to contribute more in taxes than corporates. “If the corporate will pay the highest 25 per cent tax, why would an individual pay 30 pc tax on annual income of more than Rs 15 lakh,” he wondered and maintained that the standard deduction should have been Rs 1 lakh.
However, Lal said, long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax of 12.5 per cent on all financial and non-financial assets and short-term capital gains (STCG) tax of 20 per cent on certain financial assets will affect the traders, as now they have to pay more taxes on it. Earlier, tax on LTCG and STCG was 10 pc and 15 pc, respectively.
“The removal of indexation benefits for property and other assets will increase tax outflows. This may potentially impact secondary sales of properties. As the benefit of indexation has also been withdrawn in the long-term assets, it will affect the flow of funds in such investments,” he pointed out.