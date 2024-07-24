Budget 2024: Mixed reactions to new I-T slabs

BHUBANESWAR: The Union Budget 2024-25 evoked mixed reactions from taxpayers and tax analysts in terms of personal and corporate taxation. The middle class that pays both income tax for earnings and GST for spending felt neglected in the budget like always.

Amid expectations from the middle class for relief at the tax front, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the hike in standard deduction for salaried employees from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 and 5 per cent tax for those who are earning Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. The 5 pc slab was applicable for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh annual income group as per old tax regime.

Chartered accountant Gourav Lal said the hike in standard deduction is a small but positive step for the salaried taxpayers. The changes in the new tax slab will save taxes of Rs 17,500, which will be helpful for the individuals in the lower income bracket, he said.