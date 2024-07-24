Budget 2024: Purvodaya to propel Odisha’s growth

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is going to be a crucial part of the Centre’s ambitious Purvodaya plan for all-round development of the eastern region and as the growth engine for Viksit Bharat, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman disclosed in her budget speech on Tuesday.

“The states in the eastern part of the country covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are rich in endowments and have strong cultural traditions. We will formulate a plan for Purvodaya for the all-round development of the region,” Sitharaman said in the Parliament.

The proposed programme focuses on human resource development, infrastructure and generating economic opportunities. As part of the comprehensive plan, an industrial corridor for the region is being contemplated to promote trade and industrial development of the ancient centres of cultural importance. The Finance Ministry also plans to provide special allocation to support capital investments.

Sitharaman also announced that special assistance will be provided to Odisha for developing places of interest to make the state an ultimate tourist destination. “Tourism has always been a part of our civilisation. We will support tourism in Odisha that has scenic beauty, temples, craftsmanship, natural landscapes, wildlife sanctuaries and pristine beaches,” she said. Besides, Odisha stands to gain big time from the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) announced in the budget which will uplift tribal communities through improvement in health, education, drinking water, sanitation and nutrition. The PMJUGA is preceded by the Pradhan Mantri PVTG Vikas Mission launched in 2023-24. The scheduled tribes constitute a quarter of the state’s population.