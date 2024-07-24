Budget milestone on India’s 2047 journey, says Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2024-25 as a pivotal milestone on India’s path to becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their relentless focus and concrete measures for the well-being and empowerment of “Garib, Mahila, Yuva and Annadata”, he said the budget for Viksit Bharat is truly a people-oriented, growth-inducing, inclusive and progressive budget.

Odisha will become the center of prosperity of eastern India and will hold key to the future economic growth of the country under “Purvoday”, Pradhan said adding, the Prime Minister spoke about Purvoday plan while dedicating IOCL’s oil refinery at Paradip keeping the development of fiver eastern states including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

The budget has the provision for harnessing the rich natural resources of the state by giving greater emphasis on development of human resources, infrastructure and economic opportunities. The special financial support for development of tourism will give a new identity to Odisha which will get special benefits from the tourism sector, the union minister said.

State BJP president Manhon Samal described the union budget as creative, covering all sectors and all sections of the society. This is another step towards achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047, he added.