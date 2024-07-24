Minister Mukesh Mahaling demands action on LoP for ‘indiscipline’

BHUBANESWAR: The face-off between the BJD and BJP intensified on Tuesday with Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling demanding action against leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik for indiscipline during the address of Governor Raghubar Das in the House on Monday.

The minister told mediapersons that appropriate action should be initiated against the LoP as his action violated the rules of the House. Supporting Mahaling’s view, minister of state for Sports and Youth Services Surjyabanshi Suraj said rules clearly state that under no circumstances any form of indiscipline will be tolerated during the President or Governor’s address.

Strongly reacting to the demand, deputy Opposition chief whip Pratap Deb thanked the parliamentary affairs minister for raising such a demand against the leader of the Opposition as he is fighting to protect Odia Asmita. “The Governor’s office and Governor’s son assaulted Odia people,” he added. BJD MLA Arun Sahoo also said that such remarks show lack of experience and maturity of BJP leaders.