Nothing in budget for Odisha: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD termed the Union Budget extremely disappointing for Odisha and accused the BJP of reneging on it promises made to the people during the elections.

While the party’s nine Rajya Sabha members staged a walkout during presentation of the budget protesting neglect of the state, leader of Opposition and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik said a lot of big promises were made to the people during election by BJP leaders, especially on agriculture, MSME and industry. “There is no mention of any promise being fulfilled in this budget,” he said.

Naveen said that the demand for special category state status was not considered for Odisha while special packages were extended to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. “Besides, the demand of Odisha for revision of coal royalty which has been pending for years with the Centre has also been rejected. The state will now lose thousands of crores in revenue every year,” he said.

Stating that Odisha is one of the most vulnerable regions to natural disasters, the former chief minister said while requests of other states have been considered and they have been granted special packages for disaster mitigation, the genuine demand of Odisha has not been considered.