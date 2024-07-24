Nothing in budget for Odisha: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD termed the Union Budget extremely disappointing for Odisha and accused the BJP of reneging on it promises made to the people during the elections.
While the party’s nine Rajya Sabha members staged a walkout during presentation of the budget protesting neglect of the state, leader of Opposition and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik said a lot of big promises were made to the people during election by BJP leaders, especially on agriculture, MSME and industry. “There is no mention of any promise being fulfilled in this budget,” he said.
Naveen said that the demand for special category state status was not considered for Odisha while special packages were extended to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. “Besides, the demand of Odisha for revision of coal royalty which has been pending for years with the Centre has also been rejected. The state will now lose thousands of crores in revenue every year,” he said.
Stating that Odisha is one of the most vulnerable regions to natural disasters, the former chief minister said while requests of other states have been considered and they have been granted special packages for disaster mitigation, the genuine demand of Odisha has not been considered.
Naveen said, the Centre has also acted in a partisan manner by announcing funds for the Polavaram dam project without sorting out the dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
He said every budget of the NDA government which has been in power for more than 10 years talks of focus on Eastern India including Odisha, but the state is yet to see the benefits or results. “I would say that, along with the people of Odisha, I feel disappointed at the continued neglect of Odisha while the state contributes so much to the country,” he said.
The BJD supremo, however, appreciated the focus on tourism development in Odisha and hoped that it will be substantial.
Earlier, the BJD MPs had walked out from Rajya Sabha protesting that the budget has ignored the demand for special category state status to Odisha. Party national spokesperson and RS MP Sasmit Patra said while Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar had been raising the demand, the two other states got special additional funds while Odisha’s demand was not considered. “Probably, this is the punishment meted out to Odisha for electing 20 BJP Lok Sabha MPs out of 21 from Odisha and the reward to the BJP allies from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh,” he added.
Deputy leader of the Opposition Prasanna Acharya also said that the Centre has ignored Odisha’s genuine concerns in the budget.