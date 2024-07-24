Odisha government hasn’t submitted DPR on Puri airport: Centre

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Odisha government has floated a tender for first-phase construction of an international airport at Puri, the Centre on Monday clarified that the detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed airport is yet to be submitted for final approval.

In a written reply to a starred question by Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra, Union minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said the state is required to prepare a DPR including details like development plan, project cost, funding, traffic projections and timelines for completion of the project.

Prior to commencement of construction works, the state government has to submit an application along with DPR to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for grant of ‘in-principle’ approval, he stated.

Patra had sought to know the details of the development and current status of the airport, total estimated cost of the proposed project, salient features of the DPR, estimated air traffic and the date of completion of the airport, which was one of the major infrastructure projects envisaged by the previous Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in the state.

In February, the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) had floated a global tender for construction of the airport in public private partnership (PPP) mode near Sipasarubali in Puri district.