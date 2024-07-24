Orissa HC to consider maintainability of petition for CBI probe on August 16

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed August 16 for considering the issue of maintainability of a petition seeking a CBI probe order into the murder of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati nearly 16 years ago.

The 84-year-old Swami was brutally killed by unidentified gunmen on August 23, 2008 at his Jalespata Ashram in Kandhamal. Dhenkanal-based social activist and lawyer Debashisha Hota filed the petition on December 18, 2023, seeking CBI probe into the “unsolved murder case to find out the real culprits in the interest of justice, equity and fair play”.

The state government took the stand that the petition was not maintainable as it was filed 15 years after the incident. The government stated that the murder case had ended in conviction of accused persons by court of Additional Sessions Judge, Phulbani on September 30, 2013 and October 3, 2013.

In the affidavit, additional secretary Home department Debendra Kumar Dash said, “The accused persons have preferred appeals which are pending before the Orissa High Court. In view of the above facts and circumstances the prayer for CBI probe may be dismissed with exemplary cost.”

But the petitioner had filed a rejoinder to it stating he had already challenged the investigations by different agencies on the basis of which the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Phulbani had convicted the accused.