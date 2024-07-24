STA to beef up enforcement on unregistered vehicles in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked the Transport department to launch strict enforcement against vehicles operating without valid fitness and registration certificates, prompting the State Transport Authority (STA) to issue a circular in this regard.

Acting on the directive of Minister of Commerce and Transport Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur has issued a circular mandating a stringent approach against such vehicles.

STA officials said decision has been taken to not only impose fine but also seize such vehicles and file legal cases as per the law. All deputy transport commissioners and RTOs have been instructed to intensify inspection of fitness and registration certificates across the state.

As per the Central Motor Vehicles Act 1988, it is mandatory for transport vehicles to have valid registration and fitness certificates. For non-transport vehicles to have valid registration certificates. However, despite repeated awareness campaigns, sources said some vehicle owners have been found violating the norms and those vehicles are also found to be involved in accidents. “Insurance companies do not compensate for accidents involving vehicles without valid fitness and registration certificates for which it has been decided to strictly control such vehicles and take firm action against lawbreakers,” said an STA official.