BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday alleged that people of Odisha have been betrayed by the BJP in the 2024-25 Union Budget which has nothing concrete for the state.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD leader Bhrugu Baxipatra said the people of Odisha had elected 20 BJP MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Several senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president JP Nadda had made big promises during election campaign in Odisha. However, the budget does not reflect the promises made by the BJP leaders to the people.

Baxipatra said special packages have been announced in the budget for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar which had elected 16 TDP and 12 JD(U) MPs respectively. But no special package has been announced for Odisha. He alleged that Odisha’s long-standing demand for long-term assistance to tackle natural disasters has been ignored by the Centre in the budget. But such assistance has been announced in the budget for Assam, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

The BJD leader further alleged that the Centre has also forgotten about the industrial corridor which was promised for Odisha. Stating that such neglect meted out to Odisha is unfortunate, Baxipatra alleged that the double-engine government is also conspiring to completely stop coal royalty revision.