Heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha over next two days

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rainfall/thundershower activity is likely to occur at many places of Odisha in next two days due to the southwest monsoon which is active over the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall is likely to occur at Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and nine other districts on Thursday. Similar weather conditions may prevail in Malkangiri, Koraput, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri and 12 other districts on Friday.

Weather experts attributed the current rainfall activity in Odisha to the cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbourhood. “The monsoon trough is in south of its normal position and there is also a shear zone for which Odisha will continue to receive good rains in next six days,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.

The recent spell of showers has also brought down the rainfall deficit in the state. Odisha recorded 12 per cent deficit rains between June 1 and July 24.