Potato seeds out of reach for Odisha's Koraput farmers

KORAPUT: Over 7,000 marginal farmers of Koraput district are finding it tough to procure potato seeds.

The area under potato cultivation in the district was increased from 1,900 to 4,000 hectare last by the principal secretary of the Agriculture department. The Horticulture department had then supplied potato seeds for sowing on 4,000 hectare land for the benefit of 7,500 farmers. The government had also extended subsidy of Rs 58,000 per hectare. The move encouraged more farmers to take up potato cultivation this year. But much to their dismay, the area under potato cultivation was reduced to just 750 hectare this year.

Sources said the Horticulture department has procured seeds from West Bengal this year. However, several farmers refused to accept the seeds after at least 10-15 kg rotten seeds were found in each bag. While the kharif season will be over by July 31, scores of farmers are yet to receive the seeds.

The soil in Nandpur, Lampaput Koraput, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Semliguda and Pottangi blocks are well-suited for kharif potato cultivation.

Deputy director of Horticulture S Biswal said the district horticulture authorities are not involved in the procurement of potato seeds. “We distribute the seeds proportionately as allocated by the state government,” he said.