Roads re-open in Odisha's Malkangiri district, links with Andhra & Telangana still disrupted

MALKANGIRI: Road communication throughout Malkangiri district, particularly on NH-326, has been normalised after floodwaters receded from low-lying bridges on Tuesday. However, interstate road connectivity between Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh, as well as Telangana, remains disrupted due to damage on the road near Koiguru in Andhra Pradesh, about four km from Motu.

The damage occurred as a result of continuous heavy rains caused by a low-pressure system. A recently constructed culvert and its approach road near Koiguru were washed away, preventing vehicles from passing through. Sources indicate that restoring the road communication could take up to 15 days. Currently, more than 200 vehicles are stranded on the Andhra Pradesh side, unable to enter Odisha, sources said.

RDC (Southern Division) RS Gopalan had assessed the flood situation with collector Sachin Pawar and other officials on Tuesday. He had directed the administration to assess property losses and arrange compensation for the flood-affected people. “Immediate focus is on restoring communication, removing water from flooded areas, and repairing tubewells by the RWSS department,” he said.