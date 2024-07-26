500 tribal habitations in Odisha to be transformed into model villages: Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to fulfil the aspirations of tribals, the state government launched a model tribal initiative to transform 500 tribal habitations into model villages.
Announcing the proposed initiative in his budget speech, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, his government aims to address the developmental challenges of tribal villages in the state by launching the Model Tribal Village initiative.
“This initiative will transform 500 villages into model villages over a period of five years converging funds from the Central and state schemes to maximise the impact and address multi-faceted challenges in tribal villages. These model villages will serve as standards while promoting knowledge exchange and inspiring confidence in tribal empowerment efforts,” the chief minister said.
Majhi said development of scheduled tribes and scheduled castes is an integral part of almost all the schemes of the state government. A provision of Rs 63,457 crore has been made under tribal sub-component and SC sub-component in 2024-25 for identified schemes in the programme budget. The budget under tribal area sub-plan (TASP) is Rs 36,652 crore and Rs 26,647 crore under SC sub-plan.
The chief minister further said the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) will be implemented in the state to reduce poverty among SC communities by generating additional jobs through skill development and income-generating schemes.
The scheme aims to improve socio-economic development indicators by ensuring adequate infrastructure and services in SC-dominated villages. He said 809 villages have been declared as Adarsh Gram under the Adarsh Gram component of PM-AJAY. A budget provision of Rs 266 crore is proposed for PM-AJAY for the financial year 2024-25.
To foster economic growth, Majhi said, “We have introduced the Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeebika Mission to enhance the income and living standards of over 1.5 lakh tribal households through diversified and gainful livelihoods over three years, with a budget provision of Rs 200 crore for 2024-25.”
The state government has proposed Rs 90 crore for OPELIP Plus to improve livelihood opportunities and access to education and health for primitive tribal communities, Rs 59 crore for OTELP Plus which aims to improve food security and livelihoods of tribals.