500 tribal habitations in Odisha to be transformed into model villages: Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to fulfil the aspirations of tribals, the state government launched a model tribal initiative to transform 500 tribal habitations into model villages.

Announcing the proposed initiative in his budget speech, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, his government aims to address the developmental challenges of tribal villages in the state by launching the Model Tribal Village initiative.

“This initiative will transform 500 villages into model villages over a period of five years converging funds from the Central and state schemes to maximise the impact and address multi-faceted challenges in tribal villages. These model villages will serve as standards while promoting knowledge exchange and inspiring confidence in tribal empowerment efforts,” the chief minister said.

Majhi said development of scheduled tribes and scheduled castes is an integral part of almost all the schemes of the state government. A provision of Rs 63,457 crore has been made under tribal sub-component and SC sub-component in 2024-25 for identified schemes in the programme budget. The budget under tribal area sub-plan (TASP) is Rs 36,652 crore and Rs 26,647 crore under SC sub-plan.