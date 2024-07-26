Double disappointment budget for Odisha: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said the double-engine government has proved to be a double disappointment for the state.
Reacting to the budget for 2024-25 placed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly on Thursday, he said, “I noticed that they have just renamed more than 40 of my government’s schemes. I will go through the state budget in detail and then give my comments on it.”
Naveen had earlier slammed the Centre for ignoring Odisha in the Union Budget. He accused the BJP-led NDA government of overlooking Odisha’s demand for special category state status while allocating crores of funds to AP and Bihar. Congress also said the budget has nothing concrete for farmers and women. Only names of more than 40 schemes of the earlier BJD government have been changed, said party legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati. “It is a budget to kill the poor,” he added.