Double disappointment budget for Odisha: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said the double-engine government has proved to be a double disappointment for the state.

Reacting to the budget for 2024-25 placed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly on Thursday, he said, “I noticed that they have just renamed more than 40 of my government’s schemes. I will go through the state budget in detail and then give my comments on it.”