Gang in Odisha booked for organised crime under Bhatariya Nyay Sanhita act: IG Himashu Lal

SAMBALPUR: For the first time after Bhatariya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) came into force, Sambalpur Police has registered a case of organised crime against the gang that committed a series of dacoities in different districts of western Odisha.

The 10 member gang was arrested by Sambalpur police. IG of northern range, Himanshu Lal said the case has been registered for organised crime. The three main accused have been slapped sections 331(6) for house breaking, 310(2) for dacoity and 111(2)(b) under the BNS. The rest seven have been booked under the same besides section 111(4) of the BNS.

“In the future, if any individual or gang is found involved in any form of organised crime, they will be dealt with strictly and action will be taken as per the course of law,” the IG added. Though there was no relevant section for organised crime in the Indian Penal Code, it was introduced in the newly implemented BNS. In this case, the accused booked under the section 111(2)(b) and 111(4) are liable to imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years but may extend to imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than `5 lakh.

The gang has committed 21 dacoities in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Bargarh districts of the region.

The gang mostly targeted rice mills and the houses of mill owners besides petrol pumps and country liquor manufacturing units where possibility of getting cash and gold were high.