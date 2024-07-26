Mohan Charan Majhi splashes big for Viksit Odisha journey

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday presented an all-inclusive budget of Rs 2,65,000 crore for 2024-25 in the Assembly, which is 15 per cent more than the estimate of Rs 2,30,000 crore for 2023-24 of the previous government.

However, the first budget of the BJP government is not a complete departure from the previous government. Names of several schemes have been changed or merged with the programmes of the erstwhile BJD government. “We have decided to continue with schemes launched by the previous government which were benefitting the common people by changing the names and modifying them to give new impetus,” Majhi said.

In keeping with the promises made by the BJP, Majhi made budgetary provisions for several new schemes like Subhadra, corpus funds for the protection of Odia Asmita and propagation of Jagannath Culture. While an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore has been made for Subhadra Yojana to be implemented within next two years, a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore was announced for the protection of Jagannath Culture.

Majhi announced 19 new initiatives in the budget focusing on all-round development in agriculture, industries, health, education and service sectors. “Funds will not be a constraint for implementation of the new schemes including Subhadra and purchase of paddy from farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal for which a provision of Rs 5,000 crore has been made under Samrudha Krushak Yojana,” he said.

To fund the new schemes and continue with the old ones with changed configuration, the programme budget has been increased to `1,55,000 crore which is 24 per cent more than the provision made in 2023-24 and 58 per cent of the total budget. “People have allowed us to serve them. They have a lot of expectations. We will fulfil all their aspirations. Inclusive development is our objective.”

The budget, Majhi said, has been prepared on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash, Sabka Biswas, and Sabka Prayas’. Stating that a Viksit Odisha is the main objective, he said GSDP is expected to rise at eight per cent. To give a major boost to transformation of rural areas, the government will launch a new scheme ‘Vikasit Gaon Vikasit Odisha’.