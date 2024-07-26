Odisha govt earmarks Rs 58,195 crore for infrastructure development

BHUBANESWAR: The Mohan Charan Majhi government has allocated Rs 58,195 crore for infrastructure development in the state. This is around 22 per cent of the total budget for 2024-25.

The state government has planned to construct 75,000 km road over a period of five years. Areas having no road connectivity will be given top priority. New bridges will be constructed on rivers and water bodies to improve connectivity to inaccessible areas. Tribal habitations will also be provided road connectivity on priority.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi proposed an allocation of Rs 15,865 crore for construction of roads and bridges during 2024-25. The allocation includes Rs 6,180 crore for PWD roads and bridges with a plan to complete 50 bridges, two rail over bridges (ROBs) and 15 check dams and improve 2,473 km of road.

To strengthen rural connectivity, provision for Rural Development department has been increased from Rs 7,500 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 9,456 crore in 2024-25 marking an increase of 26 per cent.

While a provision of Rs 3,190 crore has been made to construct 3,300 km of new roads and complete 2,000 km of existing roads under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY), Rs 100 crore has been proposed to provide all-weather connectivity to 73 PVTG habitations.

The Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) introduced by the previous BJD government for rural transport service has been renamed as 'Gramanchal Paribahan Yojana' with an outlay of Rs 1,085 crore.

The government has proposed Rs 872 crore for development of 133 block level model bus stands and Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to strengthen the urban transport system.