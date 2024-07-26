Odisha govt earmarks Rs 58,195 crore for infrastructure development

BHUBANESWAR: The Mohan Charan Majhi government has allocated Rs 58,195 crore for infrastructure development in the state. This is around 22 per cent of the total budget for 2024-25.
The state government has planned to construct 75,000 km road over a period of five years. Areas having no road connectivity will be given top priority. New bridges will be constructed on rivers and water bodies to improve connectivity to inaccessible areas. Tribal habitations will also be provided road connectivity on priority.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi proposed an allocation of Rs 15,865 crore for construction of roads and bridges during 2024-25. The allocation includes Rs 6,180 crore for PWD roads and bridges with a plan to complete 50 bridges, two rail over bridges (ROBs) and 15 check dams and improve 2,473 km of road.
To strengthen rural connectivity, provision for Rural Development department has been increased from Rs 7,500 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 9,456 crore in 2024-25 marking an increase of 26 per cent.
While a provision of Rs 3,190 crore has been made to construct 3,300 km of new roads and complete 2,000 km of existing roads under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY), Rs 100 crore has been proposed to provide all-weather connectivity to 73 PVTG habitations.
The Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) introduced by the previous BJD government for rural transport service has been renamed as 'Gramanchal Paribahan Yojana' with an outlay of Rs 1,085 crore.
The government has proposed Rs 872 crore for development of 133 block level model bus stands and Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to strengthen the urban transport system.
Similarly, Biju Setu scheme has been renamed as Setu Bandhan Yojana with a plan to build 500 bridges across the state in five years. For the purpose, Rs 1,990 crore has been proposed in 2024-25 to take up construction of 100 new bridges and complete 350 ongoing bridge projects.
In the vision of 'Vikashita Odisha for Vikashita Bharat' by 2036 and beyond, a budgetary provision of Rs 3,742 crore has been made for strengthening and upscaling of multi-modal transport infrastructure, improvement in road safety, affordable transportation, and economic movement of goods/commodities.
The state government has launched a new scheme 'Vikasit Gaon Vikasit Odisha' in order to give a major fillip to the transformation of rural Odisha. A sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been provided for the new scheme along with Rs 600 crore for railway connectivity in the areas with no railway network.
Focus on connectivity
7,500 km road to be constructed in five years
Rs 15,865 cr allocated for construction of roads and bridges
Rs 9,456 cr for Rural Development department
Rs 6,180 cr allocated for PWD roads
Rs 3,190 cr for Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana
Rs 1,000 cr for 'Vikasit Gaon Vikasit Odisha' initiative
Rs 600 cr for railway connectivity