Odisha man poisons five-year-old daughter, hangs himself

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly ended his life before poisoning his daughter to death at Debattara colony area under Town police limits in Nayagarh district.

The father-daughter duo has been identified as Pulak Biswal (36) and Palak (5).

Sources said, Pulak remarried three months back after losing his first wife, also mother of Palak. Last Monday, Pulak’s second wife had gone to her father’s house to stay for a couple of days. When she returned to Nayagarh on Wednesday evening, she found the door of their house locked from inside. Though she tried to open the door, she failed. On suspecting something wrong, she informed the police.

Town police reached the spot late at night on Wednesday and in the presence of the local magistrate, broke open the door only to find the 5-year-old Palak lying dead on the bed while Pulak’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. A probe into the incident has begun. Though the exact reason behind the deaths has not yet been ascertained, police have started questioning Pulak’s second wife and her family members.

Police suspect the father and daughter died two days ago. The autopsy report can only ascertain the reason of deaths, said police.