Odisha: Subhadra Yojana gets Rs 10K crore for rollout

BHUBANESWAR: Women have an important role to play in the state’s growth, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while announcing a three-fold increase in budget for women and child development besides Mission Shakti.

The budget for both the departments was Rs 6,224 crore in the last budget and has been increased to Rs 17,942 crore this time. The hike is for undertaking various women and child-centric policies and welfare measures, the chief minister said.

A majority of the proposed allocation - Rs 10,000 crore - will be utilised on implementation of the newly-announced Subhadra Yojana, which was one of BJP’s poll promises. Under this, women of the state will get a cash voucher of Rs 50,000.

Mamata - a conditional cash transfer maternity benefit scheme - will get Rs 429 crore, which is Rs 210 crore more than the last year’s allocation of Rs 219 crore. Similarly, Rs 554 crore will be provided under Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana that was launched by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik to provide nutritional supplements to adolescent girls, pregnant and nursing women. The funding for the scheme was Rs 250 crore last year. Similarly, Rs 963 crore has been proposed for supplementary nutrition programme and Rs 769 crore for development of anganwadis in the state.

Under POSHAN Abhiyan scheme, 2,806 new anganwadi gyan kendras will be set up and 30 panchayats awarded for performance-based improvements. The outlay for this has been fixed at Rs 295 crore. “We will fill all the vacancies of anganwadi workers and upgrade 5,698 anganwadi centres into Saksham anganwadi centres during 2024-25,” Majhi said. He also proposed a new scheme ‘Jashoda’ with an allocation of Rs 83 crore to provide financial assistance to support children who have lost their parents.

Mission Shakti outlay has been fixed at Rs 2,762 crore against last year’s Rs 2,554 crore. Majhi announced 25 lakh ‘lakhpati didis’ will be created by 2027 through industrial clusters for SHGs, providing facility management for product marketing and promotion. A sum of Rs 1,162 crore has been proposed for this.