Odisha to organise 'Utkarsha Utkal' to attract investments

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping in line with the election manifesto to bring in domestic investment of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore and foreign direct investment (FDI) of over 2 billion USD by 2029, the state government has proposed to organise 'Utkarsha Utkal' investment summits in place of Make-in-Odisha conclave.

While a budgetary support of Rs 120 crore has been made to conduct investment summits, investment promotion and publicity, an outlay of Rs 808 crore has been proposed to facilitate the industrial promotion activities.

The Industries and MSME sector has been allocated Rs 1,555 crore apart from Rs 200 crore for land bank scheme, Rs 122 crore grants to IPICOL, Rs 50 crore for Din Dayal Karmachari Niwas in Industrial Townships, Rs 80 crore for promotion of MSMEs, Rs 58 crore for MSME development programme, Rs 24 crore for development of industrial clusters and Rs 10 crore for development of mega food parks.

The state government will implement promoting regional opportunities and sustaining entrepreneurial resilience (PROSPER-Odisha) scheme to promote industrial clusters. This will ensure support to 1,000 entrepreneurs every year.

An outlay of Rs 20 crore has been made to develop an industrial corridor connecting Rourkela, Sambalpur, Paradip and Dhamra by June 2027. A budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore has been proposed to develop multi modal logistics parks in eight locations under the 'Connect Odisha' initiative.

To promote ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products in the state, Rs 10 crore has been allocated under the scheme 'Financial Assistance for Development of Mega Food Parks'.

A new scheme 'FDI park in the state capital region' with a budgetary provision of Rs 20 crore has been planned to develop Odisha into a robust manufacturing hub, with special focus on the automobile, EV, semiconductor, and IT/ITES industry.

Another new scheme 'Din Dayal Karmachari Niwas in Industrial Townships' has been proposed to construct hostels or apartment complexes in industrial towns like Kalinga Nagar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar, Jagatpur, Keonjhar and Damanjodi to provide housing facilities to the lower income group industrial workers. An allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made for the purpose.

The state government announced to build a Film City in the state for which Rs 20 crore has been proposed under the scheme 'Redevelopment of Kalinga Studio Ltd'.

A provision of Rs 110 crore has been proposed for establishment of 11 MSME parks. In order to reduce the interest burden of the manufacturing MSMEs and exporters of the state by supporting their working capital need, a provision of Rs 80 crore has been made under 'Chief Minister’s Scheme for Reimbursement of Interest to MSMEs (CM-SRIM)'.

The 'Odisha Startup Growth Fund' has been conceptualised with an outlay of Rs 25 crore to increase capital inflow to state-registered start-ups at various levels and to enhance their potential. Besides, a provision of Rs 35 crore has been made under 'Financial Assistance for MSMEs under Start up Policy'.

For promotion and sale of the state's own one district, one product (ODOPs), GI products and other handicraft products, a unity mall is being constructed at Bhubaneswar. The unity mall will have provisions for a sales outlet for selling handicraft products of all states and UTs.