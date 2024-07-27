ED raids six houses in Odisha's Bonai villages

ROURKELA: Officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided six houses in Badgogua, Jangla and Ruguda villages within Bonai police limits over allegations of money laundering.

The raids were reportedly linked to huge illegal wealth generation and transfer with use of online gaming app FieWin. Sources said around 40 officials of the Central agency reached Bonai and separated into various groups to raid six houses at the non-descript villages.

During the multi-location search, bank ATMs, bank documents, computer hard discs and electronic gadgets were seized. Sources said those who faced the ED action were previously accused of conducting operations for FieWin gaming app and illegally generating huge amount money. However, there is no official confirmation on the raids yet by ED.