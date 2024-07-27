Govt turns Make-in-Odisha into ‘Utkarsha Utkal’ to attract FDI

BHUBANESWAR: In line with its election manifesto to bring in domestic investment of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore and foreign direct investment (FDI) of over 2 billion USD by 2029, the BJP government in the state has decided to organise ‘Utkarsha Utkal’ investment summits in place of Make-in-Odisha conclave.
Presenting the 2024-25 budget on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said a budgetary support of Rs 120 crore has been made in the 2024-25 budget to carry out these activities and further investment promotion and publicity.
The government will implement ‘promoting regional opportunities and sustaining entrepreneurial resilience’ (PROSPER-Odisha) scheme to set up industrial clusters and ensure support to 1,000 entrepreneurs every year. An outlay of Rs 808 crore has been proposed to facilitate industrial promotion activities.
The Industries and MSME sector has been allocated Rs 1,555 crore apart from Rs 200 crore for land bank scheme, Rs 122 crore grants to IPICOL, Rs 50 crore for Din Dayal Karmachari Niwas in industrial townships, Rs 80 crore for promotion of MSMEs, Rs 58 crore for MSME development programme, Rs 24 crore for development of industrial clusters and Rs 10 crore for development of mega food parks.
An outlay of Rs 20 crore has been made to develop an industrial corridor connecting Rourkela, Sambalpur, Paradip and Dhamra by June 2027 besides the budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore to develop multi-modal logistics parks in eight locations under the ‘Connect Odisha’ initiative.
A new scheme ‘FDI park in the state capital region’ with a budgetary provision of Rs 20 crore has been planned to develop Odisha into a robust manufacturing hub, with a special focus on the automobile, EV, semiconductor and IT/ITES industries.
“Mega food parks will be set up to promote ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products for which Rs 10 crore has been allocated. Hostels will be constructed in industrial towns like Kalinganagar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar, Jagatpur, Keonjhar and Damanjodi to provide housing facilities to the lower income group industrial workers. An allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made for the purpose,” Majhi said.
This apart, a provision of Rs 110 crore has been proposed for establishment of 11 MSME parks. The ‘Odisha Startup Growth Fund’ has been conceptualised with an outlay of Rs 25 crore and a provision of Rs 35 crore has been made for financial assistance to MSMEs under the startup policy.
For promotion and sale of the state’s own ‘one district, one product’ (ODOP), GI products and other handicraft products, a unity mall is being constructed at Bhubaneswar. The unity mall will have provisions for an outlet for selling handicraft products of all states and UTs.
