Govt turns Make-in-Odisha into ‘Utkarsha Utkal’ to attract FDI

BHUBANESWAR: In line with its election manifesto to bring in domestic investment of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore and foreign direct investment (FDI) of over 2 billion USD by 2029, the BJP government in the state has decided to organise ‘Utkarsha Utkal’ investment summits in place of Make-in-Odisha conclave.

Presenting the 2024-25 budget on Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said a budgetary support of Rs 120 crore has been made in the 2024-25 budget to carry out these activities and further investment promotion and publicity.

The government will implement ‘promoting regional opportunities and sustaining entrepreneurial resilience’ (PROSPER-Odisha) scheme to set up industrial clusters and ensure support to 1,000 entrepreneurs every year. An outlay of Rs 808 crore has been proposed to facilitate industrial promotion activities.

The Industries and MSME sector has been allocated Rs 1,555 crore apart from Rs 200 crore for land bank scheme, Rs 122 crore grants to IPICOL, Rs 50 crore for Din Dayal Karmachari Niwas in industrial townships, Rs 80 crore for promotion of MSMEs, Rs 58 crore for MSME development programme, Rs 24 crore for development of industrial clusters and Rs 10 crore for development of mega food parks.

An outlay of Rs 20 crore has been made to develop an industrial corridor connecting Rourkela, Sambalpur, Paradip and Dhamra by June 2027 besides the budgetary provision of Rs 10 crore to develop multi-modal logistics parks in eight locations under the ‘Connect Odisha’ initiative.