Odisha CM Majhi announces 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in all uniformed services of the state.

Joining a host of states which made similar announcements marking the 25th anniversary of India’s Kargil victory, Majhi said Odisha will also provide five years of age relaxation to the Agniveers who are not absorbed in the defence services.

Speaking to mediapersons before he left for New Delhi to attend NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, the chief minister said soldiers are pride of the country and the Agniveers, trained by the defence forces, are qualified to serve the nation in various security related sectors.

Terming the Agniveer scheme a historic initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majhi said the initiative has made youths of the country able and fearless so that they can face various challenges in life.

“That is why the Odisha government has decided to recruit Agniveers in the state’s uniformed services,” he added.

Not just Odisha, states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh announced a similar reservation for the Agniveers in their police and other uniformed jobs.