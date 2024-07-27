Odisha engineer lands in Vigilance net for Rs 10 crore assets

BHUBANESWAR: The state Vigilance on Friday arrested Lower Suktel project’s chief construction engineer Sunil Kumar Rout for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets worth Rs 10 crore even as more eye-popping assets came out of the closet on Friday.

The anti-corruption wing found out that Rout also owns a farmhouse spread over 8 acre of land and several other expensive property in Odisha and other parts of the country.

Rout and his family members have a farmhouse at Saptasajya in Dhenkanal consisting of a two-storeyed building. He also owns a three-storeyed house spread over 5,800 sq ft in Niladri Vihar area of the capital, two-storeyed building in Nilakantha Nagar, two flats in Puri and one flat at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

“Rout was not able to give a satisfactory response on how he amassed such huge wealth. He was arrested for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of 257 per cent of known sources of his income,” said a Vigilance officer, adding further probe in the matter is continuing.