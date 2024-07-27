Odisha engineer lands in Vigilance net for Rs 10 crore assets

BHUBANESWAR: The state Vigilance on Friday arrested Lower Suktel project’s chief construction engineer Sunil Kumar Rout for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets worth Rs 10 crore even as more eye-popping assets came out of the closet on Friday.
The anti-corruption wing found out that Rout also owns a farmhouse spread over 8 acre of land and several other expensive property in Odisha and other parts of the country.
Rout and his family members have a farmhouse at Saptasajya in Dhenkanal consisting of a two-storeyed building. He also owns a three-storeyed house spread over 5,800 sq ft in Niladri Vihar area of the capital, two-storeyed building in Nilakantha Nagar, two flats in Puri and one flat at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
“Rout was not able to give a satisfactory response on how he amassed such huge wealth. He was arrested for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of 257 per cent of known sources of his income,” said a Vigilance officer, adding further probe in the matter is continuing.
On Thursday, he was found in possession of 34 plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack and Dhenkanal, gold and silver ornaments weighing a whopping 1 kg and 500 gm respectively, insurance and bank deposits to the tune of Rs 2.84 crore, one truck, two cars, household articles worth Rs 15 lakh and Rs 2.34 lakh cash.
The household articles include expensive decorative items like elephant showpieces. Sources said Rout had joined the service as an assistant engineer in 1991. He was posted in Lower Suktel project since February this year and is currently drawing a monthly salary of over Rs 2 lakh.
On receiving allegations against Rout of accumulating assets by illegal means, the anti-corruption agency’s officers had carried out searches at nine locations in the state.
Searches were conducted at nine locations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Angul and Balangir including at Rout’s paternal house in Gurudijhatia, son’s house in Kishorenagar, one of his relatives house in Nayapalli area here and at his residence and office chamber.