Odisha man gets 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting 14-year-old

KENDRAPARA: The ad-hoc additional sessions judge of Fast Track Special Court (POCSO), Kendrapara on Thursday sentenced a 55-year-old man to 20 years for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy three years back in a village.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Saudagar Sahoo and failure to pay it would result in his sentence being increased by two years. The court further directed the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim. Judge Tribikram Keshari Chinhara held Sahoo guilty under section 377 of IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

The mother of the victim had filed an FIR with police on July 16, 2021 alleging Sahoo dragged her son to a cowshed near the village and sexually assaulted him. As many as 10 witnesses including the victim deposed in the court. After relying on the evidence of witnesses and medical report, the court convicted the accused to 20 years of imprisonment, said special public prosecutor Manoj Kumar Sahu.