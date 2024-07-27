Odisha state budget directionless, says BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Friday said the budget for 2024-25 presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly is directionless and does not have any vision for the development of Odisha.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD spokesperson Lekhasri Samantasinghar said the budget will take the state two steps backwards.

“During the previous BJD government, Odisha was among the leading states of the country in fiscal management. Fiscal deficit was below three per cent of GSDP and there was a surplus fund of Rs 26,000 crore. The previous Naveen Patnaik government aimed to make Odisha a one trillion dollar economy. But the budget presented by the chief minister has put a brake on this,” she said.

Referring to the Rs 200 crore provision in the budget for the establishment of Odia Asmita Bhawan, the BJD leader said Odia Asmita was not a material which can be exhibited in a building. The government will give employment to some contractors by constructing the Bhawan.

“Allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for Subhadra yojana will not cover all women of the state. Only 20 lakh women can be covered with the allocation made in the budget for the scheme,” she added.

On the other hand, the state unit of BJP said the Odisha budget is people’s budget. Former president of state BJP Samir Mohanty said the budget focuses on four categories - poor, women, youth and farmers.