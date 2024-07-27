ORERA keeps provision of late fee; relief for Odisha realtors

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief for realtors, the Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) has kept the provision of late fees for delay in the submission of project registration applications by the promoters in abeyance.

Issuing a notification to this effect recently, the ORERA said as per the provisions of Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Regulations-2021, promoters were required to pay late fee in case of delay in submission of application for registration of real estate projects.

However, considering the request from realtors and builders’ association, the real estate regulatory authority has now kept the provision of late fee in abeyance.

CREDAI Odisha chairman DS Tripathy and president Swadesh Routray thanked the state government and ORERA authorities for the move. Routray said considering CREDAI’s request, ORERA has amended regulation 13 to put aside the provision.