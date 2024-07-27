Rs 70 crore for Odisha's Rayagada railway division: Union Minister Vaishnaw

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said Rs 70 crore has been allocated for establishment of Rayagada railway division.

“The design plan of the railway division is in final stage and the construction work will start soon after finalisation of tenders,” he told mediapersons at New Delhi after an interaction with Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi.

Rayagada railway division is poised to bring significant benefits to the region, enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth. This development reflects the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and providing better services to the public, said Vaishnaw.

Before the 2019 elections, the Centre had approved the bifurcation of Waltair division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) to form the new South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone. The new railway zone comprises Guntakal, Guntur and Vijayawada divisions while Waltair division splits into two - one part merges with Vijayawada division and other converted into a new division with headquarters at Rayagada under ECoR.

Majhi expressed his gratitude to the railway minister for addressing the much-awaited Rayagada railway division issue. “Hope construction work will begin soon after completion of the formalities for formation of the new railway division,” he said.