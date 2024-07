ROURKELA: Plant Site police on Friday arrested two daily wagers for allegedly raping a co-worker after keeping her captive in a lodge.

The accused were identified as Atua Oram (39) and Shankar Kisan (45) of Bonai. Sources said the duo had picked the victim up in their motorcycle from Narendra Chowk on the pretext of going to a construction site.

On reaching Rourkela, they stayed in a lodge within Plant Site police limits and allegedly raped her. Over the next three days, they stayed at the house of an acquaintance at Balughat where the duo repeated the crime.

However, the victim managed to escape on July 19 when she was alone after which some locals admitted her to Rourkela Government Hospital and informed police. After recovery, she lodged a complaint leading to the duo’s arrest. “The accused were produced in court,” police said.