14-year-old dies by suicide after facing 'humiliation’ in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 14-year-old boy of K Nuagada village within Gangapur police limits allegedly died by suicide on Friday. He was reportedly ‘humiliated’ by the constant bullying over a police case filed against him.

The deceased was a Class IX student of Adarsh Vidyalaya in Kshatriyabarapur village.

As per sources, on July 17, the boy along with his friends was playing cricket on the roadside. Just when he hit the ball with his bat, it hit a woman passing by. Peeved, the lady scolded him but left soon after. However instigated by some mischief mongers, the woman later filed a complaint against the boy and his father in this connection.

In the meantime, some villagers started humiliating him over the matter saying his life would be ruined following the police complaint. Though the boy’s father and friends asked him to ignore, he was reportedly depressed and decided to die by suicide.

After reaching home, he began vomiting frequently following which his parents took him to Gobora Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital where he succumbed under treatment.

On being informed, police registered a case and began investigation. Further probe is on, police said.

