Kolkata businessman robbed of 17 kg silver, Rs 5 lakh cash in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A businessman who was travelling from Berhampur to Kolkata was robbed of 17 kg silver ornaments and cash of Rs 5 lakh by a gang of miscreants on Friday night.

The incident took place when the bus returning to Kolkata stopped for refreshment near Bhejiput outpost on NH-16 under Khallikote police station. Complainant Mithun Mandal of Kolkata kept his bag containing valuables on his seat and stepped out for tea. When he returned, he found his bag missing. He immediately filed a complaint with the outpost police.

Mandal said, “As a frequent traveller to Berhampur, I often took breaks at tea stalls. But on this trip, my bags containing 17 kg of silver and Rs 5 lakh cash were stolen. Some fellow passengers had seen two men taking my bags.”

Fellow passengers alleged a car was following the bus and when it stopped, two persons entered the bus and took the bags and drove towards Bhubaneswar on NH-16. Investigation is underway.