Left with one member, Odisha Lokayukta in limbo

The Lokayukta Odisha, as per the original constitution, is supposed to have a chairperson and five members. Of the five, two are supposed to be judicial members. However, the previous BJD government had appointed the chairperson, one judicial member and two other members.

The chairperson and members of Lokayukta are appointed by a selection committee headed by the chief minister. The members of the panel include Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Leader of the Opposition and Speaker of the Assembly as well as an eminent personality nominated by the state government.

The Odisha Lokayukta Act 2014 provides for a search committee which recommends names suitable for the post of chairperson and members of the body. Sources said, the search committee was constituted earlier this year and it shortlisted candidates for the position of chairperson and members. The list was submitted to the selection committee which held a meeting to select the next Lokayukta chairperson and two members to replace the three retirees. However, as the model code of conduct came into force for the general elections, the process remained in a limbo.

“There is no clarity whether the state’s first BJP government will go ahead with the names selected by the then BJD government or will revisit the whole process once again,” said sources. The situation can get even more complicated as Lokayukta’s acting chairperson and its only member Dr Sharma is also scheduled to retire in August.

Lokayukta not in position to hear cases since April

The post of chairperson has been lying vacant since March

The institution is now left with just one member