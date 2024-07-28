Lift curbs on tuber supply: Odisha CM to Mamata

BHUBANESWAR: Amid steep rise in price of potato, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Saturday requested his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to lift restrictions imposed by her government on supply of the essential commodity to Odisha.
Majhi who is in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting met Banerjee and apprised her on the rise in price of potato in Odisha due to restrictions imposed on transportation of the vegetable, an essential in every household of the state.
As Odisha largely depends on West Bengal for potato, restrictions on its supply has a spiralling effect on price both in wholesale and retail markets. Majhi requested Banerjee to immediately intervene to resolve the crisis.
Taking to his X handle, Majhi said, “Discussed the potato crisis of the state with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Normalcy has been restored in supply of potato from West Bengal.”
Describing the crisis as temporary, the chief minister said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra has taken stock of situation and reviewed available stocks of potato in the state. The state government is taking necessary steps to resolve inter-state movement of potato and regulating the market price of the commodity.
Patra held the previous BJD government responsible for Odisha’s over-dependence on other states for essential items like potatoes and onions despite staying in power for 24 years. Initiatives like Potato Mission and Onion Mission failed due to lack of cold storage in the state.
Asserting Odisha will not only become self-sufficient in potato and onion but also emerge as a surplus state within a couple of years, Patra said as a first step, the state government has decided to set up one cold storage in each of 58 sub-divisions.
Senior BJD leader and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra said Odisha is the fifth largest rice-producing state and was conferred ‘Krishi Karman’ award. This happened during BJD government. “Now the BJP is in power. Let it find out why the two missions failed and take steps to achieve self-sufficiency in potato and onion production,” he said.