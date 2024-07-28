Lift curbs on tuber supply: Odisha CM to Mamata

BHUBANESWAR: Amid steep rise in price of potato, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Saturday requested his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to lift restrictions imposed by her government on supply of the essential commodity to Odisha.

Majhi who is in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting met Banerjee and apprised her on the rise in price of potato in Odisha due to restrictions imposed on transportation of the vegetable, an essential in every household of the state.

As Odisha largely depends on West Bengal for potato, restrictions on its supply has a spiralling effect on price both in wholesale and retail markets. Majhi requested Banerjee to immediately intervene to resolve the crisis.

Taking to his X handle, Majhi said, “Discussed the potato crisis of the state with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Normalcy has been restored in supply of potato from West Bengal.”

Describing the crisis as temporary, the chief minister said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra has taken stock of situation and reviewed available stocks of potato in the state. The state government is taking necessary steps to resolve inter-state movement of potato and regulating the market price of the commodity.