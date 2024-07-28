Renaming schemes may cost Odisha government Rs 1,000 crore

BHUBANESWAR: What’s in a name? Not much, you may say. But the exercise of re-branding popular government schemes of the previous BJD regime by the Mohan Majhi government may come at a cost.

The move to re-christen government schemes came to fore when Majhi while presenting the State Budget 2024-25 announced several new schemes and allocated funds for the renamed ones.

At first glance, it might seem like a mere change of names but a closer look reveals the renaming has both financial and administrative implications. Sources said the financial outlay associated with re-branding Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) as Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) alone could cost more than Rs 500 crore.

The previous government spent around Rs 300 crore on preparation of health cards and branding of BSKY. The decision to re-brand it as GJAY would cost the exchequer at least Rs 200 crore more as fresh cards will have to be distributed to the beneficiaries.

While Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling could not be contacted for his comment, admitting that fresh health cards would be distributed to replace BSKY, a senior government official said around 67.8 lakh families would be provided Ayushman Bharat card and the rest would get GJAY card.