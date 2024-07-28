School students in Odisha immerse in the world of the wild

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to enlighten the next generation about the need and importance of environment and wildlife conservation, the Debrigarh management on Saturday launched an extensive education programme named ‘Debrigarh Abhinandan’ for school students of 48 fringe villages bordering the wildlife sanctuary.

With the education wing of the district and the local eco-development committee (EDC) as primary stakeholders, the programme will cover as many as 36 schools in and around these 48 villages. It was launched at Belbahali and Khajuria schools in presence of 100 students and teachers in the afternoon.

Set to continue for a year, students in the targeted schools will be taken on field visits during this period to facilitate their learning. Volunteers will be chosen among these children who will become ambassadors for Debrigarh. The curriculum developed for the programme includes forest, wildlife, ecosystem services and the importance of their conservation. It will also provide an opportunity for teachers to know and preach about the values of wildlife and conservation related to the sanctuary, the history of Debrigarh, habits, habitats etc.

This apart, the initiative will sensitise the local people about the dos and don’ts in connection with the animals that stray out of the sanctuary and how to effectively manage man-animal conflict in close association with wildlife officials on field.