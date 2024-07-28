School students in Odisha immerse in the world of the wild

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to enlighten the next generation about the need and importance of environment and wildlife conservation, the Debrigarh management on Saturday launched an extensive education programme named ‘Debrigarh Abhinandan’ for school students of 48 fringe villages bordering the wildlife sanctuary.
With the education wing of the district and the local eco-development committee (EDC) as primary stakeholders, the programme will cover as many as 36 schools in and around these 48 villages. It was launched at Belbahali and Khajuria schools in presence of 100 students and teachers in the afternoon.
Set to continue for a year, students in the targeted schools will be taken on field visits during this period to facilitate their learning. Volunteers will be chosen among these children who will become ambassadors for Debrigarh. The curriculum developed for the programme includes forest, wildlife, ecosystem services and the importance of their conservation. It will also provide an opportunity for teachers to know and preach about the values of wildlife and conservation related to the sanctuary, the history of Debrigarh, habits, habitats etc.
This apart, the initiative will sensitise the local people about the dos and don’ts in connection with the animals that stray out of the sanctuary and how to effectively manage man-animal conflict in close association with wildlife officials on field.
As per the plan chalked out by the authorities, different competitions like drawing, essay and quiz related to sanctuary will also be held from time to time. Besides, activities like group discussion and movie shows will also be conducted to keep the students interested.
On the day, a drawing competition was organised among students of Belbahali and Khajuria schools on the topic ‘Wildlife of Debrigarh’. In the coming days, the children will be given exposure to their backyard sanctuary in phases with access in a systematic manner. Furthermore, large display boards with images of common animals and birds in Debrigarh along with other details of the sanctuary and Hirakud wetland will be installed shortly in all the schools. So far, boards have already been fixed in 24 schools.
Divisional forest officer (wildlife) Anshu Pragyan Das said local community including the next generation is the largest stakeholder in Debrigarh’s protection.
“Through Debrigarh Abhinandan, we will further strive to establish a positive relation between the Debrigarh management and the locals dependent on the sanctuary without any conflict besides educate our young mass on shouldering the responsibility of conservation in the future,” he said.
NATURE CONNECT
Programme to cover 36 schools in and around 48 fringe villages
It will continue for a year
Students to be taken on field visits during the period
Locals to be sensitised on effectively managing man-animal conflict
Drawing, essay competitions to be held for students from time to time