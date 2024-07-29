CM Majhi seeks cooperation from Odisha cadre officers in Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought active cooperation of Odisha cadre officers in all India services currently serving in different ministries and Odia officers working in various central government organisations to pursue official businesses pertaining to the state for speedy approval.

Chairing a meeting of all the state cadre officers serving in different departments and ministries of the central government at Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi, the CM outlined the proposals he made before the governing council meeting of Niti Aayog on Saturday with a request for quick clearances and dedicated central assistance for timely execution of various infrastructure projects.

“We have sought the central government’s cooperation for port-led development, establishment of industrial parks and corridors, adequate funding for railway and airport infrastructure development, creation of disaster-resilient infrastructure, upscaling of green energy generation and foreign direct investment for semiconductor manufacturing,” the CM said.

Opening of bank branches and ATM in unbanked areas for 100 per cent financial inclusion, value addition of minerals and more incentives to Odisha for its highest area coverage under forests are among the other demands placed before the Niti Aayog.

“We have made an earnest appeal to the central government for its support and liberal financial assistance to make Viksit Odisha without which Viksit Bharat is not possible. Everyone’s cooperation is required to realise the goal,” Majhi said.

Soliciting cooperation from Odisha cadre officers, the CM said all infrastructure projects require a number of clearance from various ministries, forest and environment clearance being the most important. “Obtaining clearance from different ministries require a sustained efforts with follow-up action. This is not possible without your support. Your valuable suggestions and ideas for better coordination are always welcome,” he told the officers.

The CM further said, “We will meet more often in days to come to find ways to make Viksit Odisha a reality within a specified time frame.”

Deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and chief secretary Manoj Ahuja were also present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Majhi and his two deputies attended the ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national BJP headquarters.