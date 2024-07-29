Illegal sand mining in Odisha: 22 trucks, excavator seized

BERHAMPUR: Illegal mining and smuggling of minor minerals have reached alarming levels in Ganjam district with around 22 trucks and excavating machines seized on Saturday night.

On that night, Soroda MLA Nilamani Bisoi, while returning from Bhubaneswar, noticed four trucks near Bangarada village close to the Badanadi river. Suspecting illegal activity, he stopped the sand-laden vehicles and asked for permits from the drivers. When they failed to produce any documentation, the MLA called the revenue, police, and mining authorities who quickly arrived at the scene. Twenty-two trucks and excavating machines were seized as no permits had been issued for sand extraction from the riverbank. The seized vehicles were taken to Gangapur police station, confirmed inspector-in-charge R.K. Nayak.

MLA Bisoi expressed concern over the frequent illegal sand lifting, which poses environmental risks to nearby villages and results in revenue losses for the state. Junior mining officer, Sukru Behera, said illegal sand lifting occurred during a holiday, which may have contributed to the lack of oversight. Similar illegal activities are occurring in other rivers, including the Rushikulya, Ghodahada, and Bahuda, he added.

Local leader Kanhu Charan Patra alleged rampant blasting for stone extraction is gradually transforming the hilly terrain into plains. He pointed to the area between Berhampur and Digapahandi as an example, where numerous hills have been leveled over the years.