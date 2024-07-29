Odisha: Acute faculty crunch in Utkal, 75 per cent professor posts vacant

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s premier state-run educational institution Utkal University is grappling with acute faculty crunch with around 75 per cent professor posts lying vacant.

According to the data furnished by the government in the Assembly recently, 33 out of the sanctioned strength of 44 professor posts are lying vacant in the university.

Some of the key departments are functioning without a professor. Three professor posts each sanctioned for Physics, Botany and Business Administration are lying vacant. Similarly, there are no professors in Commerce, Mathematics, PM&IR, Philosophy, Political Science, Public Administration and a few other departments.

Even the Odia department doesn’t have a professor though the sanctioned strength is two. The department, in fact, has remained one of the most neglected in terms of shortage of teaching staff with all three sanctioned associate professor posts lying vacant for a long time. The official data also reveal that the university has an overall 50 per cent vacancy in academic posts. The university has over 57 per cent vacancy in associate professor posts. At least 43 out of the total 75 sanctioned posts are yet to be filled up.

The percentage of assistant professor posts lying vacant in the university is 37 per cent. At least 71 of the 113 sanctioned posts are occupied.

With thousands of students enrolling in the university every year, faculty crunch has remained a major concern as it is affecting the quality of education in the premier institution.

Sources in the Higher Education department, however, said steps are being taken to fill up vacancies in the university.