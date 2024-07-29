Odisha: Fisherman rescues newborn, CWC takes custody

PARADIP: A fisherman rescued a newborn baby lying on a sand heap in an isolated area near IOCL road here on Saturday night.

Sources said, a resident of Sandhkuda area within Jatadhari Marine police limits was returning home around 9 pm when he heard a baby crying on the road. The baby was unclothed and vulnerable. Utkalendu Bera, who has no children of his own, took him home to protect from wild animals and harsh weather conditions. He provided him food and necessary care throughout the night.

However, when the baby started vomiting on Sunday morning, Bera sought assistance from an ASHA worker. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to Paradip Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Despite Bera’s request to take the child back home, doctors and police refused, citing legal concerns.

The doctors then informed Child Helpline which took custody of the baby and presented him before the child welfare committee (CWC). The child’s condition is now stable, according to doctors at Paradip CHC. The newborn is estimated to be less than 12 hours old at the time of rescue and has a normal weight.

District child protection officer Kanhu Charan Rout said the Child Helpline produced the abandoned baby before the CWC and the child has been transferred to the local child adoption centre in Jagatsinghpur for rehabilitation. A notification will be issued for claiming the child following a legal identification procedure.

The incident comes after a recent case where a 28-year-old tribal woman from Nayabazar sold her newborn for Rs 1 lakh due to extreme poverty, following her husband’s humiliation and subsequent divorce on July 4. The CWC and police have initiated an inquiry into the child-selling incident and rescued the baby during this period.