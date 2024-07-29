Only one functional CCTV at Nuapada town in Odisha

NUAPADA: Safety of citizens has emerged as a major cause of concern in Nuapada town where of the 32 CCTVs, only one is functional.

The cameras were installed by district police in Nuapada town to ensure public safety and resolve traffic issues around five years back with funds sanctioned by the Home department.

A control room was setup at Nuapada Town police station to monitor the feed from the cameras. However, owing to lack of maintenance the cameras went kaput one after the other.

Some of the key areas of the town which were earlier under CCTV surveillance are Ekta Chowk, Irrigation Chowk, Sisumandir Chowk, Kacheri Chowk near collector’s office, Telipada and Thana Chowk.

The cameras were instrumental in preventing several crimes and smuggling activities in the past. Nuapada Town IIC Dilip K Sahu said, “The agency which has been entrusted the task of repairing and maintaining the cameras was informed. We had recently asked the agency to repair the cameras. In the meanwhile, we have intensified patrolling across the town.”